‘You buy clothes of your choice, same applies to career’

June 10, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - BALLARI

S.C. Patil, Registrar (Administration) Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ballari, advised students to choose their career with passion and strive hard to achieve the goal.

Inaugurating The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling at Basavarajeshwari Public School and College in Ballari on Saturday, he said: “When you choose clothes you want to wear on your own, purchase a cell phone and two wheeler of your choice, then why not choose the course that you want to pursue. But, you have to choose the career with passion so that your learning would be easy and acquire the required knowledge,” he said.

Mr. Patil also underlined the need for students to think differently, instead of following the advice of their elders and fellow students or becoming a sheep in a herd, so as to emerge successful. “When you think differently, people may laugh at you. Undeterred by it, you should focus and strive hard to achieve the goal and emerge as a professional. Don’t take decisions in a hurry. Acquire all the necessary information on the career you want to choose, acquire and hone the required skills,” he said.

Commending The Hindu for organising career counselling sessions for over two decades for the benefit of students, he said that present day students were lucky, as they were made aware of the umpteen career opportunities available.

“In our times, we were not exposed to the world like you. Today, all information about the career you want to choose is at your fingertips. Pursue the right career and emerge successful,” he said.

Releasing the career counselling handbook on various career options published by The Hindu, chairman of Basavarajeshwari Group of Institutions in Ballari S.J. Venkat Mahipal underlined the need for students of Kalyan Karnataka region to take full advantage of Article 371 (J) to get admission in reputed educational institutions.

Savita Sonali Chitriki, Vice-Principal, Rao Bahadur Y. Mahabaleshwarappa Engineering College and Head of Electronics and Communication Engineering, highlighted the various engineering streams and dwelt at length on why pursuing engineering as a career was important. “Engineers are the builders of the nation. Be informed about the engineering branch you want to pursue and also about the college you want to get admitted to,” she said.

Ballara Raghavendra, professor of Community Medicine, Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences, appealed to the parents and students not to opt for medical course casually but to opt it by choice. “Until and unless you are serious and confident, don’t join an MBBS course. For, it requires lot of concentration, lot of reading and understanding. My advise is to block all your social media accounts, make use of the time to concentrate on your studies, enrich your knowledge using Internet, and only then you can emerge successful,” he said.

Sandhya Manjunath, career counsellor, CIGMA Bengaluru, through a power point presentation spoke to students on the various career options available after class XII, apart from medicine and engineering. Listing out various courses in arts, science, commerce, law and allied fields, she wanted students to make an informed choice of the course they wanted to pursue.

Sarvotam Kulkarni, Nodal Officer of Karnataka Examination Authority, dwelt at length on the process to be followed during online CET counselling and the documents to be kept ready besides giving tips on the option entries and the do’s and don’ts while making the final choice.