‘Yogothsava’ in Mandya from June 13 to 20

The Mandya district administration will conduct a yoga festival or “yogothsava” from June 13 to 20 in the runup to the International Day of Yoga slated for June 21.

This is to drum up publicity for the event and ensure greater public participation. It will be held at different venues from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily and certified yoga instructors from the Department of AYUSH will provide the necessary guidance.

District AYUSH officer B.S. Seethalakshmi said that the scouts and guides students of St. John’s School will take part in the event on June 13 while it will be held at District AYUSH Hospital and 27 AYUSHMAN centres across Mandya district on June 14.

Yoga festival will be held for the students of Government Residential School on June 15 while on June 16 students of Post Matric Residential School will be held by the Department of Social Welfare. The yoga programme on June 17 will be conducted in association with Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi at Gayatri Bhavan while on June 18 it will be conducted for nursing students at Mandya Institute of Medical Science auditorium. Police personnel will take part in the event at the Police Parade Ground on June 19 while it will be conducted for Anganwadi workers at the District Sports Ground on June 20, said Ms. Seethalakshmi.

Deputy Commissioner Kumar who reviewed the preparations for International Yoga Day in Mandya on Wednesday, instructed the officials to identify a suitable indoor venue to accommodate 750 to 1000 persons. The emphasis is on indoor venue as the south west monsoon is active and the probability of rains was higher.

The objective of the yoga festival is to provide information and familiarise the public with various asanas or postures that have to be performed on June 21 during the yoga day event, said Mr. Kumar.

The International Day of Yoga will be held on June 21 with an inauguration slated for 6.30 a.m. followed by a performance of yoga from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. School and college students, government officials, and representatives of various organisations will take part in it, Dr. Kumar added.

He said Yoga should be a way of life and helped in promoting both physical and mental well being of individuals and was a panacea for many of the lifestyle diseases.

Mandya Zilla Panchayat CEO Sheikh Tanvir Asif, representatives of various yoga institutions were among those present.