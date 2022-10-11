Yogi Adityanath, CM Bommai to attend Kumbh Mela in Mandya district

Over 6 lakh people expected to attend Kumbh Mela in Mandya district from Oct. 13 to 16

Minister for Sericulture and KR Pet MLA K.C. Narayanagowda and Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi during their recent visit to the venue of Kumbh Mela in KR Pet taluk for inspecting the arrangements for the event. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting South India’s Kumbh Mela which is happening at the Triveni Sangam in Ambigarahalli-Sangapura-Pura villages in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district on October 16.

This was confirmed on Tuesday by Minister for Sericulture, Youth Empowerment and Sports K.C. Narayanagowda. The Minister had extended an invitation to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh visiting Lucknow last month, requesting his presence at the event.

According to a press release of the joint press conference in Bengaluru by Mr. Narayanagowda and Minister in-charge of Mandya district K. Gopalaiah, the Kumbh Mela is happening from October 13 to 16 and all arrangements are in place for the event.

“Nearly 6 lakh people are expected to participate in the Kumbh Mela. We are expecting about 2 lakh people daily. Saints and devotees would be converging in large numbers. All necessary arrangements are being made for the mega event. Separate bathing places have been identified for the Sadhus, VVIPs and devotees,” said Mr. Narayanagowda.

The venue of Kumbh Mela is equipped with 200 bio-toilets and arrangements for tents for the stay of over 200 sadhus had been made, he said, adding that over 2,000 police personnel will be on bandobast duty for the safety and security of the visitors.

The Minister said Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt and Dr. Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchangiri Mutt will be leading the Kumbh Mela and seers from various parts of the State will participate. Sri Veerendra Heggade, Dharmadhikari, Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala will participate on October 14.

Along with Mr Yogi Adityanath, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, and several ministers in the Bommai Cabinet will also participate on October 16, he said.

On this day, the students of institutions run by Suttur Mutt, Adichunchangiri Mutt and Alva’s will present cultural programmes.

Mr. Gopalaiah said the government has released a sum of ₹2 crore for the Kumbh Mela. Donors have arranged ‘Prasad’ for the devotees, he added.