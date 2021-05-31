Yogeshwar’s dismissal sought from Karnataka Cabinet

The rumblings within the ruling BJP continued on Sunday as a number of legislators loyal to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa are learnt to have sought the dismissal of Tourism Minister C.P. Yogeshwar from the Cabinet for publicly speaking against the Chief Minister and his son recently.

In what is being seen as a show of strength by the Chief Minister’s camp in political circles, about 20 loyalist-legislators, including the Chief Minister's Political Secretary M.P. Renukacharya, turned up at Mr. Yediyurappa’s residence here on the pretext of discussing COVID-related matters.

However, it is learnt that they sought action against Mr. Yogeshwar for his public outbursts against the Chief Minister and his son B.Y. Vijayendra over his style of functioning. “This is not a pure BJP government. It a government of three parties,” Mr. Yogeshwar had remarked while stating that he would not allow his own son to interfere in administration — an indirect reference to Mr. Vijayendra’s alleged interference in governance.

Mr. Yogeshwar’s public outbursts came in the midst of thick speculation about a leadership change, which has now come to arest. Mr. Yogeshwar, who had approached the party leaders in Delhi, has been asked not to rake up the leadership issue as the State is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic now. Sources close to the Chief Minister said that the legislators asked for the sacking of Mr. Yogeshwar since he had unnecessarily attacked the Chief Minister and his son, causing public embarrassment to the government. “The legislators tried to impress upon the Chief Minister that a message had to be sent by taking action so that such things did not recur,” a source said.

The Chief Minister, it is learnt, asked the legislators to first concentrate on pandemic-related work at the moment. He, however, promised to review the situation later. “He told the legislators that the issue could be discussed after the lockdown. The Chief Minister felt that it was better not to drag the situation in the midst of the pandemic. Otherwise, the public perception of the government could turn negative,” the source said.

Sources also said that more legislators are expected to come in the coming days to show solidarity with the Chief Minister, who has come under the attack from his Cabinet colleague. “Several legislators have called the Chief Minister by phone and expressed solidarity with him,” the source added.