Karnataka

Yogeshwari Pradhan, Alisha bag gold medals at KAHER Convocation

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan and other dignitaries presenting certificates to a graduate student during the KAHER Convocation at KLE Centenary Hall in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER
Special Correspondent Belagavi August 03, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:58 IST

Yogeshwari Pradhan and Alisha, both MBBS students, bagged two gold medals at KLE Society’s KAHER Convocation in Belagavi on Wednesday.

A total of 1,502 degrees were awarded in various disciplines of health sciences during the convocation.

As many as 37 gold medals were given to 30 award winners for their excellence in academics.

Apart from this, 14 Ph.Ds , 10 post-doctoral (DM or M.Ch), 494 post-graduate, 909 undergraduate, 11 post-graduate diploma, 34 certificate courses, eight fellowship and 22 undergraduate diploma certificates were awarded.

KAHER Chancellor Prabhakar Kore presided over the function. Registrar V.A. Kothiwale, KLE Society Secretary B.G. Desai, JN Medical College principal N.S. Mahantshetti, KLE Dental College principal Alka Kale and members of the university board V.D. Patil, Jyoti Nagmoti, M.S. Ganachari and Sudha Raddi and KLE Society directors V.S. Sadhunnavar and V.I. Patil, parents, faculty and students were present.

