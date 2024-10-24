Yogeshwar files nomination papers after massive roadshow in Channapatna

Former Minister and five-time MLA C.P. Yogeshwar on Thursday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate for the Assembly bypolls from Channapatna, amid a show of strength.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, district in-charge Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and other party leaders. Elections are scheduled for November 13.

Mr. Yogeshwar, along with Mr. Siddaramaiah, Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Reddy, former MP D.K. Suresh, and several other Congress leaders, held a massive roadshow in which party workers and supporters participated.

Mr. Yogeshwar quit the BJP and membership of the Legislative Council and joined the Congress on Wednesday.

Regaining ground

The “DK brothers” are making every attempt to regain lost ground in the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency to settle scores on their home turf, after the Lok Sabha poll defeat in which the latter lost to NDA candidate C.N. Manjunath (BJP) in Bengaluru Rural in which Channapatna seat falls. Dr. Manjunath is the brother-in-law of JD(S) leader and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

During the roadshow, Mr. Yogeshwar said Mr. Siddaramaiah’s personal presence and Mr. Shivakumar and Mr. Suresh’s support and cooperation are a “big strength” for him in the run-up to the elections. “I have come before you as your candidate to join hands with Mr. Shivakumar in his efforts to develop the taluk,” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said Mr. Yogeshwar is a popular leader in Channapatna and he has made efforts for the development of the constituency as a five-time MLA and Minister, and people acknowledge his work in filling up lakes in the taluk. “Whoever the JD(S) fields as its candidate, Mr. Kumaraswamy himself, his son or wife, our candidate Mr. Yogeshwar will win hundred per cent. He is a winning horse,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Concentration on Mandya

Alleging that Mr. Kumaraswamy has not done anything for the development of Channapatna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Mr. Kumaraswamy is a Union Minister now, but he is not going to any part of the country other than Mandya constituency.”

Mr. Shivakumar has asked Mr. Kumaraswamy to list out his contribution to the people of Channapatna Assembly constituency. “Mr. Kumaraswamy must list out his contribution to Channapatna when he was the Chief Minister for two terms. Let him place his work before the people to judge.”

Mr. Shivakumar said the State government would implement development projects worth ₹500 crore in Channapatna. “If the Congress candidate wins here, Channapatna can witness changes for good,” he said.