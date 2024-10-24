Yogeshwar declares assets worth ₹67 crore; has nine cases related to housing project

Congress candidate from Channapatna C.P. Yogeshwar, who has declared his and family’s assets to be worth about ₹67 crore against liabilities of about ₹29 crore, faces nine cases pertaining to Megacity Project, a housing scheme launched in the 1990s near Channapatna.

While he and his wife P.V. Sheela have immovable assets worth about ₹27.94 crore and about ₹25.35 crore, respectively, they have movable assets, including vehicles, jewellery, investments and deposits, worth about ₹7.15 crore and ₹7.1 crore, respectively. While his liabilities are about ₹25.86 crore, he has declared his wife’s liabilities to be ₹3.41 crore.

The affidavit filed during the nomination shows nine cases filed by Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The case pertains to the housing scheme in which money had been collected from about 3,000 people, but sites had not been distributed to all. Though most investors have received refund with interest, cases are being heard.

Bharath Bommai

BJP candidate for Shiggaon Assembly constituency Bharath Basavaraj Bommai, who holds a Master of Science degree in Innovation from Singapore Management University, Singapore, and his family have assets worth ₹16.17 crore and liabilities of ₹3.33 crore. He has no criminal cases against him as per the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer of Shiggaon Assembly Constituency.

As per his income tax returns, Mr. Bharathi’s total income for the financial year 2022-23 was about ₹1.37 crore while that of his wife Padakannaya Poornima Ibbani, a dentist, was ₹60.41 lakh. Mr. Bharath, a businessman, has movable assets worth about ₹3.79 crore and immovable assets worth about ₹5.5 crore against liabilities of ₹2.32 crore. Ms. Poornima has movable assets worth about ₹3.64 crore and immovable assets worth about ₹2.83 crore against liabilities of ₹1 crore. Their minor son Idyan Ibbani Bommai has movable assets worth ₹40 lakh.

E. Annapoorna

E. Annapurna, Congress candidate for Sandur, has declared total asset worth about ₹1.07 crore, including movable assets worth ₹44.37 lakh and immovable assets worth ₹63.21 lakh. She has liabilities worth ₹1.02 crore. Ms. Annapurna has no criminal cases pending.

While the value of her immovable assets remained the same since April 2023, when her husband and current Ballari MP E. Tukaram filed the affidavit for contesting Assembly elections from Sandur segment, the value of her movable assets grew by 12.16%. Her liabilities increased by 15.86%.

Mr. Tukaram’s assets has grown by 16.24%, from about ₹1.27 crore in 2023 to about ₹1.48 crore. However, his immovable assets grew by 61.75% from about ₹29.46 lakh to about ₹47.66 lakh.

