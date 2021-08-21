Yogesa Melta from Netcore wins Bengaluru regional round of BusinessLine quiz

Bengaluru

BusinessLine’s Cerebration 2021, one of India’s premier corporate quiz championships, is back with its 18th edition, this time in a virtual format. The quiz is designed for corporate executives, business professionals, B-school students, and MBA aspirants.

The preliminary online quiz round was scheduled from August 4 to 11 to shortlist the top six from each of the six cities of Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi. More than 6,000 candidates participated in this round.

The Bengaluru regional round took place at 11a.m. on August 21 with six participants — Abhijit Bhalachandra, ZS; Sethu Madhavan, Capgemini; Sanish Samuel, Adobe; Rabi Sankar Saha, Capegmini; Ronisha Das, Accenture; and Yogesa Melta, Netcore.

After a gruelling four rounds, Yogesa Melta, Netcore, emerged as the winner of the regional round with 43 points. Abhijit Bhalachandra, ZS, with 33 points, came second, followed by Rabi Sankar Saha, Capegmini (30).

Some of the interesting questions answered by our participants included:

Q: The first time this brand reached #1 on Camera Brands used in the Flickr Community chart was back in 2009 and since then it has been so dominant that now all the five cameras in this chart today are different models by the same brand. Which brand is this?

A: iPhone

Q: Launched by JPMorgan Chase in 2019, the Volfefe Index, where Volfefe is a portmanteau term, measures the fluctuations in U.S. interest rates due to what unpredictable activity?

A: Donald Trump’s Tweets

Editor BusinessLine Raghuvir Srinivasan gave the welcome address, along with Union Bank of India general manager D. Chandra Mohan Reddy. The quiz master for the event was Ajay Poonia.

The Bengaluru regional round can be viewed at: https://bit.ly/BLCQ6.

Union Bank of India is the title sponsor. The event is powered by CFA Institute, in association with ManageEngine and BSE IPE.