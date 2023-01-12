ADVERTISEMENT

Yogathon: Registrations on in Mysuru

January 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

Government wants to make Karnataka India’s first Yoga Literate State and Yogathon is an effort in that direction

The Hindu Bureau

In its bid to make Karnataka India’s first yoga literate state, the government has organised yogathon on January 15, and registrations for the event are open now to make the effort successful.

In Mysuru, yogathon will be organised at Mysore Race Club. The target set for the district is to gather 80,000 yoga enthusiasts at the event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Registrations can be done visiting www.yogathon2022.com

Registrations that have commenced are expected to go up from Friday, as the event nears.

The event will happen simultaneously across 31 districts. The idea is to set a new record with the yogathon conducted across 35 locations.

The authorities are planning to mobilise at least 50,000 participants in Mysuru.

Additional Deputy Commissioner R Lokanath, who assumed charge on Wednesday, on Thursday inspected the MRC venue.

Mr Lokanath and other officials inspected the venue and the temporary facilities that are going to come up for the participants.

Mysore Race Club is the venue when Mysuru entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest yoga demonstration or session at a single venue, put up on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in 2017. As many as 55,506 people performed yoga to attain the record.

In the perfect setting of Chamundi Hills, scores of Mysureans thronged the expansive MRC for the largest mass yoga demonstration. A much larger crowd assembled the next year but the district administration did not vie for any record though.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US