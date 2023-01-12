Yogathon: Registrations on in Mysuru

January 12, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

In its bid to make Karnataka India’s first yoga literate state, the government has organised yogathon on January 15, and registrations for the event are open now to make the effort successful.

In Mysuru, yogathon will be organised at Mysore Race Club. The target set for the district is to gather 80,000 yoga enthusiasts at the event.

Registrations can be done visiting www.yogathon2022.com

Registrations that have commenced are expected to go up from Friday, as the event nears.

The event will happen simultaneously across 31 districts. The idea is to set a new record with the yogathon conducted across 35 locations.

The authorities are planning to mobilise at least 50,000 participants in Mysuru.

Additional Deputy Commissioner R Lokanath, who assumed charge on Wednesday, on Thursday inspected the MRC venue.

Mr Lokanath and other officials inspected the venue and the temporary facilities that are going to come up for the participants.

Mysore Race Club is the venue when Mysuru entered the Guinness Book of World Records for the largest yoga demonstration or session at a single venue, put up on the occasion of International Day of Yoga in 2017. As many as 55,506 people performed yoga to attain the record.

In the perfect setting of Chamundi Hills, scores of Mysureans thronged the expansive MRC for the largest mass yoga demonstration. A much larger crowd assembled the next year but the district administration did not vie for any record though.