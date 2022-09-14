Karnataka

Yogathon postponed

The mega Yogathon with an expected participation of over 20,000 Yoga practitioners that was scheduled to be held at Ballari Airstrip on Saturday, as part of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav has now been postponed.

In a media release, Assistant Director of Youth Empowerment and Sports Hari Singh Rathod has said that the decision has been taking into account the ongoing sessions of the Legislature, the examinations in various colleges and universities and the incessant rainfall in some parts of the district.


