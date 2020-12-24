Yoga will be taught in schools: KSE

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa has said yoga would be taught to students in schools and pre-university colleges, reopening in January 2021.

Speaking to presspersons after holding a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa, who is also Minister in charge of the district, said yoga would help students develop physical strength to combat infections such as COVID-19.

The physical education instructors and teachers, who have got special yoga training, would conduct classes regularly for students. The administration would take the help of volunteers, who would teach yoga to students, without expecting honorarium, in schools where they were no trained teachers.

Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar, Zilla Panchayat CEO M.L. Vaishali and others were present at the press conference.