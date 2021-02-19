Yoga, special prayers mark Ratha Sapthami

Scores of yoga practitioners took part in a mass programme entailing performance of 108 Surya Namaskaras to mark Ratha Sapthami, here on Friday.

Organised by the Mysore Yoga Okkuta it also marked the 20th anniversary of the founding of the Okkuta.

The yoga performance commenced at the crack of dawn in front of the Kote Anjaneyaswami temple adjoining the palace and scion of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar inaugurated it.

As part of Ratha Sapthami, special prayers were also conducted in all the temples on the palace premises. A procession was taken out within the palace courtyard and covered the Gayatri , Trinayaneshwara and Khille Venkataramanaswamy temples.

Ratha Sapthami was also observed at T.Narispur. with special prayers at Gunja Narasimhaswamy temple.