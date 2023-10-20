Yoga programme held for jail inmates as part of Dasara in Mysuru

October 20, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

A special yoga programme was held for inmates of Mysuru Central jail here on Friday as part of the ongoing Dasara festival.

Speaking after inaugurating the special yoga programme organised by the Dasara sub-committee on Yoga at the jail premises, Chief Superintendent of Prisons and Correctional Services, Mysuru, P.S. Ramesh said a person can be healthy only if she or he manages their body properly.

He said a person can keep their mind and body under control by practising yoga regularly.

By organising the special yoga programme in the jail premises, the Dasara Yoga sub-committee has given the inmates of Mysuru Central Prison a unique opportunity to participate in the Dasara festival, he said.

He also called upon the inmates to work towards transforming their minds so that they can contribute to the society’s welfare after their release from the jail.

A total of 300 inmates of Mysuru jail were practising yoga for two hours every day during the month-long camp organised by Sri Pathanjali Yoga Shikshana Samithi (SPYSS) since the last one month.

He called upon the inmates to continue practising yoga and medication in the jail.

Chairperson of the Dasara sub-committee on Yoga, Devaraj hoped that the inmates of the jail, who had been practising yoga for the last one month, would have already started feeling small changes and called upon them to practise yoga regularly.