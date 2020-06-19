Yoga practitioners recommend simple practices to boost immunity

MANGALURU

19 June 2020 11:28 IST

With COVID-19 making its impact, yoga teachers and practitioners recommend the practice of simple asanas, pranayama and relaxation techniques under the guidance of qualified “gurus” to boost immunity.

“Yoganidra (a conscious relaxation practice) is one of the most effective practice to improve immunity,” Ajitesh N.H., Head, Department of Yogic Science, University College, a constituent college of Mangalore University, Mangaluru told The Hindu.

The practice of simple asanas such as simhasana, vajrasana, parshvakonasana, paschimottanasana, pavanamuktasana, bhujangasana, ardhamatsyendrasana and uttanapadasana will help to boost immunity. Under different types of pranayama, the simple ones such as ujjayi, nadishuddhi, bhastrika, suryabhedana and bhramari will help.

Mr. Ajitesh, who obtained his Ph.D. from Mangalore University for his thesis on “yoga therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease” said that one can practice ‘kriyas’ such as kapalabhati, agnisara, and dhauti. “Any meditation like that of soham and practice of mudras such as viparitakarni also helped to boost immunity.”

“One requires a minimum of 90 days to 120 days of practice to boost the immunity level,’’ Mr. Ajitesh said adding that with 12 days to 21 days of practice one can feel the changes in the respiratory system level.

A combination of yogic practices including asana, pranayama, kriya and relaxation techniques helped to get rid off impurity from the body, he added.

Gopalakrishna Delampady, a senior yoga practitioner and a referee for international and national yoga competitions, said that those having hypertension can practice makarasana, marjalasana, janu shirsasana, tadasana, badda konasana, ardha kati chakrasana, and uttita eka padasana to improve immunity.

H. Ganapathi Jois, a former teacher at the Division of Yoga, Centre for Integrative Medicine and Research, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, said that adopting proper diet also mattered in helping to boost immunity power.

The Gheranda Samitha, one of the prominent Hatha yoga texts of the late 17th or early 18th century identified by yoga researchers, has mentioned that one should have only two meals a day. Overfasting is also not good for health, he said.