Yoga, millet walk, and native Indian sports displayed on second day of national youth festival

January 13, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

The second day of the national youth festival on Friday included various activities like yuva summit, yoga, millet walk, native Indian sports, and discussion sessions on current issues.

Yoga session began at 6 a.m. on the University of Agriculture Science premises. Thousands of enthusiasts performed various asanas and meditation. The yoga camp will be held till January 16 everyday. Experts taught meditation and spoke of its effect on physical and mental health.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated ‘Yuva Kriti’ at the KCD grounds. He urged the youth to make use of the career and co-curricular opportunities being created. Youth should make their mark in all walks of life like art, culture, and sports. The youth festival is a good platform for them to see, learn, and socialise, he said.

Later, he visited over 45 food stalls of various States, and those showcasing handicrafts, and clothes set up at the KCD football ground.

The festival has 20 stalls selling food items made from millets in UAS and on the government school premises in R.N. Shetty stadium complex. They include shops selling millets like from jowar, korle, bajra, and ragi. Several products from millets like idli dosa mix, diabetic mix, ready-to-eat items and bakery items like biscuits and rusks are showcased.

The festival aims to promote and popularise native Indian sports. There were performances on martial arts by students from Punjab, Malla kamba by Karnataka and Maharashtra, kabaddi by Telangana, Mulkna Tangya by Manipur, Bomlenai by Assam, Karasana and Kattisan by Andhra Pradesh, Silamban by Tamil Nadu, and Kalaripayattu of Kerala.

Singer Vijay Prakash presented a bouquet of Kannada songs. Other troupes like the Ayana group presented songs and dances. Many guests were present at the laser show that lasted for half an hour.