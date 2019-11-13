Yoga meet in Mysuru tomorrow

The city will host an international conference on ‘Yoga for Heart Care’ being conducted by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, on Friday.

Officials from the Ministry who addressed a press conference in the city on Wednesday said Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will inaugurate the conference on the Karnataka State Open University campus at 10 a.m. and Governor Vajubhai Vala will participate in the valedictory programme to be held at a 4 p.m.

More than 50 experts in yoga and allied sciences from India and abroad, apart from over 700 delegates and yoga enthusiasts, are participating.

Experts from the U.S., Italy, the Netherlands, U.K., and Saudi Arabia will make presentations on the t heme.

A ‘’yogathon’’ will be held on November 14 from the palace at 6.30 a.m. as a curtain raiser to the event.

A symposium on the need for promotion of yogasana as sports is also being held under the chairmanship of P.N. Ranjjith Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, and 12 resource persons from India and abroad will share their experiences.