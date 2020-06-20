Yoga, meditation training in schools

K.S. Eshwarappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, has directed officials of the Department of Public Instruction to impart training in yoga at government and private schools in the district from the present academic year.

He was speaking at a meeting here on Friday to review development works being implemented in the district.

Mr. Eshwarappa said that, as yoga will help children improve physical and mental fitness, it is necessary to provide necessary training for them in this regard. The department has already selected 50 teachers in each taluk of the district who have orientation in yoga and meditation. These teachers have been trained to conduct these sessions at schools, he said.

He directed the administrative officer of McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), to complete ongoing work related to the renovation of laboratories and construction of residential quarters for doctors in an expeditious manner.