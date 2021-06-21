‘Yoga helpful in maintaining physical, mental health’

HUBBALLI

21 June 2021 20:35 IST

“Yoga is helpful in protecting and maintaining good physical and mental health,” Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar has said.

Participating in the International Yoga Day programme at Pyramid Meditation Hall in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Shettar said that after United Nations declared June 21 as International Yoga Day, crores of people across the globe are now celebrating the day and are regularly practising Yoga.

Elaborating on how Yoga is helpful in maintaining good health, Mr. Shettar said that practising Yoga will make one’s mind more calm.

He said that because of the pandemic, the Yoga Day is being held on virtual mode this year with the theme “Be With Yoga, Be At Home”.

The Minister said that it should not be just a one-day exercise. Those who want to be fit physically and mentally, should practise Yoga daily and teach their children also.

Along with Mr. Shettar, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Hubballi Tahsildar Shashidhar Madyal and other officials participated in the Yoga Day programme by performing various asanas.

Yoga instructor Sangamesh Nimbaragi demonstrated various Yogasanas as per the international protocol and elaborated on the various benefits of different asanas.

Various organisations, schools and colleges organised Yoga sessions and talks on Yoga and naturopathy on the virtual mode as part of the Yoga Day celebrations.

Several Ministers, MLAs and other elected representatives and officials in the districts of North Karnataka performed various Yogasanas as part of the celebrations.