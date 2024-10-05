ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Dasara: More than 2,000 yoga practitioners register for contest

Updated - October 05, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yoga contest held as part of Mysuru Dasara on Saturday evoked a good response and high participation. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Yoga has helped put the city on the global map and  Mysuru Yoga is part of world heritage, said MLA T.S. Srivatsa, here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a State-level yoga competition held as part of Mysuru Dasara. Mr. Srivatsa underscored the benefits of yoga as a means to fitness and said that yoga was introduced as part of Dasara to draw public attention to the imperatives maintaining good health.

The organisers said along with cultural competitions, events sports, music and dance, Yoga has been part of Dasara for the last few years and more than 2,000 yoga practitioners have registered for the competition. This included students and persons with special abilities. Dasara Yoga Sub-Committee chairperson M. Mahesh and others were present.

