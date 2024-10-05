Mysuru Dasara: More than 2,000 yoga practitioners register for contest

Yoga has helped put the city on the global map and Mysuru Yoga is part of world heritage, said MLA T.S. Srivatsa, here on Saturday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a State-level yoga competition held as part of Mysuru Dasara. Mr. Srivatsa underscored the benefits of yoga as a means to fitness and said that yoga was introduced as part of Dasara to draw public attention to the imperatives maintaining good health.

The organisers said along with cultural competitions, events sports, music and dance, Yoga has been part of Dasara for the last few years and more than 2,000 yoga practitioners have registered for the competition. This included students and persons with special abilities. Dasara Yoga Sub-Committee chairperson M. Mahesh and others were present.