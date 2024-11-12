 />
Yoga guru Sharath Jois passes away in US

Sharath Jois had left Mysuru in October and was on a tour of the US to teach yoga to his students

Published - November 12, 2024 12:38 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Sharath Jois (in pic) was initiated into yoga by his grandfather Pattabhi Jois.

Sharath Jois (in pic) was initiated into yoga by his grandfather Pattabhi Jois. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

R. Sharath Jois (53), who taught ashtanga yoga to students in Mysuru and other parts of the world, passed away in Virginia, USA on November 11.

He was the grandson of K. Pattabhi Jois, who was a disciple of T. Krishnamacharya who is recognised as one of the most influential and important yoga gurus of modern times.

While Pattabhi Jois is credited with popularising ashtanga yoga, Sharath Jois carried forward his legacy.

Sharath Jois was born on September 29, 1971 in Mysuru. He obtained a diploma in electronics before embarking on the path of yoga. He learnt yoga from his grandfather and practised under him from the age of 19. As age caught up with Pattabhi Jois, Sharath began assisting him. This routine helped inculcate in him the discipline and dedication required to impart yoga lessons to his students later on.

After the demise of his grandfather in 2009, Sharath Jois continued teaching yoga to students. He established the Sharath Yoga Centre at Hebbal on the outskirts of Mysuru.

Sharath Jois had left Mysuru in October and was on a tour of the US to teach yoga to his students. He was scheduled to return to the city some time in December to take up classes for the new batch, according to sources at the Sharath Yoga Centre.

Sharath Jois is survived by his wife and two children.

Published - November 12, 2024 12:38 pm IST

Karnataka / Mysore / healthy lifestyle

