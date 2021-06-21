Yoga goes virtual in Mysuru

MYSURU

21 June 2021

Many institutions arranged demonstration of ‘asanas’ on YouTube, Facebook to mark International Day of Yoga-2021

The International Day of Yoga-2021 did not lose its lustre in Mysuru, a yoga hub, in spite of the prevailing pandemic situation as excited enthusiasts marked the occasion by performing yoga indoors.

The celebrations were organised on virtual platforms unlike the event in pre-COVID-19 days when thousands of people used to congregate at a single venue for a mammoth show.

This year’s theme was “Be with yoga, be at home” and many institutions, including the Yoga Federation of Mysuru Trust, arranged demonstration of ‘asanas’ on YouTube and Facebook to assist people perform yoga at ease.

“The institutions had arranged online classes for free so that interested could learn and start practising yoga from IDY-2021. The response was good as the training pattern was altered with no physical classes due to COVID-19 and lockdown,” said Srihari, convener, Yoga Federation.

Mysuru has over 400 yoga institutions and most of them took part in the celebrations. They had helped people learn yoga since over a month or two.

“Interestingly, some schools and colleges had IDY-2021 event on their premises. They had asked their students to join the event from their homes and perform yoga watching the live sessions. This shows yoga’s popularity and the importance given by the schools/colleges who were part of IDY-2021 since 2015,” Mr. Srihari said.

At COVID-19 Care Centres too, IDY-2021 celebrations were conducted for the patients since yoga plays a key role in improving health.

The Mysuru district administration, in association with the Foundation and other institutions and departments, had announced its plan to give e-certificates to those registering with it for the IDY-2021, and sharing photos of Monday’s yoga day session. “Many had shared photos and videos. Those who had registered would get the certificate,” the organisers said.