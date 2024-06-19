‘Yoga for space’ a conference to commemorate International Day of Yoga 2024 

The Central Council For Research In Yoga And Naturopathy, in collaboration with Svyasa, Deemed to be University, orchestrated a Conference on “Yoga for Space” at S-Vyasa University, Bengaluru, in observance of International Day of Yoga 2024 with the theme “Yoga for Self & Society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference’s focus was on the convergence of experts from various fields to enhance society, including astronauts. The conference outlined the activities and challenges of IDY 2024, orchestrated by the Ministry of AYUSH for society, such as the “Yoga with Family” global video contest, YogaTech Challenges for innovative yoga ideas by Indian Start-ups, Yoga Quiz, Yoga Jingles, among others. These initiatives aim to raise awareness in society and promote vigorous yoga practice, recognizing that a healthy individual fosters a healthy society, as proclaimed by the theme of IDY 2024, said a release.

Representatives from institutions such as Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO, IIT Delhi, and the Institute for Aerospace Medicine addressed the conference. The inaugural session commenced with the reception of all keynote speakers by Dr. Manjunath NK, Vice Chancellor of Svyasa University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Manjunath also highlighted the Yoga-related activities for IDY 2024 and underscored the importance of yoga in fostering a healthy society, drawing from quotes in classic literature, such as “Vasudaiva Kutumbhakam.” He elaborated on the journey of S-Vyasa’s founder, Dr. H.R. Nagendra, from NASA to the development of Vyasa (S-Vyasa).

Dr. Raghavendra Rao, Director of the Central Council for Research in Yoga & Naturopathy, Delhi, shed light on the inclusivity and diversity inherent in the IDY journey, showcasing yoga practices in extreme conditions on land, in the ocean, and throughout a day spanning from Japan to California, culminating in the exploration of yoga in space with this conference.

Dr. B.R. Ramakrishnan, Pro. Chancellor of S-Vyasa University, elucidated the conference’s objectives with the quote “Gyanam Vigyanam Sahitam,” signifying the amalgamation of ancient wisdom with space science and stressing the convergence of the best from the East and the West.He further underscored the significance of yoga.

ADVERTISEMENT

The scientific session commenced with a discourse on “Gaganyaan - Mission and Crew Safety” by Dr. C. Geethaikrishnan, Deputy Director (SRQ) of the Human Space Flight Center, ISRO, under the chairmanship of Dr. Satyaprabha T.N., Head of the Department of Neurophysiology at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

The post-lunch session commenced with Dr. Biswajit Sinha from the Department of Physiology at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru. The topic discussed was “Beyond Earth: Understanding Microgravity’s influence on Physiology and Earth-Based Simulations,” where he elucidated the physiological impacts of the space environment on the human body.

Following that, Lt. Col. (Dr.) Saveena George, also from the Department of Physiology at the Institute of Aerospace Medicine in Bengaluru, presented a session on “Exploring the effects of microgravity on the neurovestibular system.” She delved into the significant physiological issue faced in space, which is neurovestibular imbalance leading to challenges in posture, orientation, and visual perception, causing health issues that astronauts undergo training for.

There were also sessions by Dr. Apar Soaji, the Principal of TSYNM, S-vyasa and Yoga teacher of Squadron Leader Rakesh Sharma, and Shri. N.V. Raghuram the Founder of Yoga Bharati, who provided insights based on his extensive knowledge and real experiences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.