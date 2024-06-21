GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yoga event held at KPTCL Bhavan in Belagavi.

Published - June 21, 2024 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Shivayogi Dundayya Diggimath (left), yoga master from Athani, participating in the yoga day celebrations in Belagavi on Friday.

Shivayogi Dundayya Diggimath (left), yoga master from Athani, participating in the yoga day celebrations in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: BADIGER P.K.

There were some important participants at the yoga day celebrations in Belagavi on Friday.

Yoga students from Germany, France, Canada, England, and Russia participated in the event held at the KPTCL Bhavan in Belagavi. They are students of Shivayogi Dundayya Diggimath, international yoga master who hails from Belagavi, and runs Shivayoga Yoga centre in Arambol in Goa.

The 28-year-old mechanical engineer grew up in Athani in Belagavi and worked as a trainer in a gymnasium in Bengaluru, before getting trained in Iyengar Yoga. “He spent nearly a year in Rishikesh in the Himalayas seeking aid and advice from yogis. He won the best yoga teacher award from the government of Goa,’‘ said C.A. Itnalmath, Mr. Diggimath’s uncle.

Meanwhile, Suhas Nimbalkar, 72, chairman of Belgaum Aqua Dolphin Group in Belagavi, successfully completed a Jal Yoga session at the Corporation Swimming Pool in Belagavi.

