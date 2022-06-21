YOGA DAY SNIPPETS

Thumbs up to arrangements

The yoga enthusiasts gave a big thumbs-up to the organisers for the arrangements done for the Yoga Day at the palace whose entire premises was carpeted with every participant getting a yoga mat. Each block had a drinking water facility and plenty of volunteers to guide the participants. Every yoga enthusiast got a T-shirt, a shoe bag and a mobile pouch. Each block was numbered and had a volunteer to show the way. Overall, the celebrations were grand, well-organised and successful. The participants also got breakfast after the event.

Youth take to yoga

Amidst the mammoth yoga gathering, one could find a lot of youth showing interest in yoga. Schoolchildren were in sizable numbers besides college students. Though some said they came to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi, others said they have come to be part of this special occasion which Mysuru is witnessing after a gap of two years. A few of them said the palace is Mysuru’s pride and thought of being part of the strength that Mysuru boasts of. Most youth said they have started doing yoga since the COVID-19 outbreak and many have continued to practice it for various reasons.

Rain gods thanked

There were fears of rain disrupting Yoga Day since Mysuru had received rains the previous evening although it was moderate. But the morning weather was perfect with a clear sky. The ambience on the sprawling palace premises was festive as scores of yoga enthusiasts landed at the venue before dawn to find a key position for stretching their body and also to get a glimpse of Mr Modi. The participants were heard thanking the rain gods for the breather. By evening, the clouds opened up and Mysuru received rains.

All roads to Mysuru Palace

Around 4 a.m., Mysuru’s roads started witnessing traffic as all roads lead to the Mysuru palace, the venue of Yoga Day. Traffic policemen were deputed in the early hours and buses ran from key localities to ferry enthusiasts to the palace.

Mysuru inspires Delhi boy

A boy from Delhi who had come with his family to Mysuru for the yoga day was awestruck by the beauty of the palace. Praje Sharma, a Class 8 student, was also inspired by the city’s cleanliness. The 12-year-old, who started learning yoga at the age of 5, greeted Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of theerstwhile Mysuru royal family after the yoga day event.