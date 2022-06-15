Yoga Day: Royal family not dishonored, says Pratap Simha

He says allegations on invitation baseless

He says allegations on invitation baseless

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha on Wednesday denied allegations made against the government for “ignoring” the members of erstwhile Mysuru royal family in the ensuing International Day of Yoga celebrations at the palace here on June 21 and said that the list of dignitaries to be invited to the mega yoga show was still being prepared. What was discussed earlier was the list of elected representatives, he said, refuting the allegations of “neglect” by the elected representatives.

“Do not spread the lie. I respect the royal family members and I was the one who came in support of the family when former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah allegedly showed disrespect to the family when he was in power,” he told reporters here.

“No politician in Mysuru raised their voice against Mr. Siddaramaiah. They were scared of him. But I was not scared of him and I raised my voice in support of the Wadiyars. The BJP came in support of the royal family, and it always stood by the family,” he said, in response to questions from reporters.

Mr. Simha said the Mysuru airport will soon be named after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and the matter is coming up for discussion before the Cabinet. Also, the Mysuru railway station will be named after Chamaraja Wadiyar. “This is our way of showing respect to the Maharajas of Mysuru. The posters being put up saying that the royal family is being ignored is not correct and such lies should not be spread,” he added.