Yoga Day rehearsals take place at Mysuru palace premises

The first official rehearsal at the Mysuru palace for the International Day of Yoga 2022 was attended by a large number of yoga enthusiasts who performed ‘asanas’ for about 90 minutes. The next rehearsal on June 12 will be a much bigger one if the authorities are to be believed as they are expecting to assemble nearly 20,000 people.

With only two weeks left for the mega show where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be performing yoga in the forecourt of the palace, along with the people of Mysuru, the rehearsal was held at the palace although the previous rehearsals were conducted at different venues.

Sunday’s rehearsal was inaugurated by Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swami of Avadhoota Datta Peetham. Sri Yoganarasimhaswamy Temple founder Bhashyam Swami, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar, MLA S.A. Ramdas, Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, and others were present.