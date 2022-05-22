Yoga day rehearsal conducted

The main event on International Day of Yoga to be held in Mysuru will give a boost to the city’s brand image as yoga hub. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Various yoga schools and institutions in the city conducted a rehearsal of the common protocol stipulated for the International Day of Yoga, on Sunday.

The rehearsal follows after the confirmation that the city will play host to the main IDY event to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The rehearsal entailed dhyana, pranayama and practicing the various postures stipulated in the common protocol. About 500 teachers are being trained as master trainers who in turn will impart training to other yoga enthusiasts to prepare them for the IDY to be held on June 21.

The members and office-bearers of various yoga schools and institutions, under the banner of Yoga Federation of Mysuru, also chalked out the kind of preparations that need to be completed ahead of the actual event. S.A. Ramdas, MLA, said it was an opportunity to showcase and project Mysuru to an international audience and hence advised serious preparation.

The yoga federation members have been in rehearsal mode for a month now. It will be held till the conclusion of the yoga day. It was also decided to rope in over 5,000 students from the JSS institutions for the yoga day and conduct the next round of rehearsal at the JSS ashram near Chamundi Hills.