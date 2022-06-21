Yoga Day has put Mysuru on global map: Bommai
Thanks PM Modi for choosing Mysuru to lead this year’s International Day of Yoga celebrations
“Yoga can unite body and mind,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.
He was speaking at the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations, organised at the Mysuru Palace premises, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga with thousands of other yoga enthusiasts.
“Mr Modi has played a big role in taking yoga to the global level and in the celebration of International Day of Yoga,” Mr Bommai said while thanking the PM for choosing Mysuru to lead the Yoga Day celebrations. The gesture has put Mysuru prominently on the international map, he added.
“Yoga synergises body and soul. It builds health and character,” the chief minister said.
