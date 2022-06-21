Karnataka

Yoga Day has put Mysuru on global map: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs yoga at the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai performs yoga at the eighth edition of the International Day of Yoga event at Mysuru Palace on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Yoga can unite body and mind,” said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

He was speaking at the 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations, organised at the Mysuru Palace premises, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed yoga with thousands of other yoga enthusiasts.

“Mr Modi has played a big role in taking yoga to the global level and in the celebration of International Day of Yoga,” Mr Bommai said while thanking the PM for choosing Mysuru to lead the Yoga Day celebrations. The gesture has put Mysuru prominently on the international map, he added.

“Yoga synergises body and soul. It builds health and character,” the chief minister said.

