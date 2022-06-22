Yoga Day exhibition at Dasara expo ground extended till June 26

A view of the exhibition organised by the Ministry of Ayush on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, at Dasara Exhibition Grounds in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The expo of digital and static exhibits on yoga being organised by the Ministry of Ayush at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds here on the occasion of International Day of Yoga has been extended till June 26 in view of the overwhelming response it got from the visitors. The two-day exhibition was scheduled to conclude on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister for Ayush Sarbanand Sonowal, after the mass yoga demonstration at the palace on Tuesday.

Described as a unique exhibition on the occasion of Yoga Day, the digital exhibition brings forth advanced technologies that portray the history and wisdom of yoga. Also, there is an interactive feature that challenges visitors to perform yoga postures correctly using Kinect, the posture recognition technology. A concept called - ‘Heal in India and Heal by India’ wall - has been curated to showcase career opportunities in yoga training institutions, and research in yoga. The efficacy of yoga in disease mitigation and prevention is explained at the expo.

Interestingly, visitors will get to see the yoga poses that suit them using the technologies. Sensors have also been put up and based on what category you fall in, different types of yoga will be suggested.

In total, 146 stalls have been put up for static exhibition. A stall that showcases the growing trend of yoga in technology is drawing attention.