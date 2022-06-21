Yoga Day evokes good response in Mandya 

Event held at 3 historic places in the district

Scores of yoga enthusiasts spread their mats and performed various asanas during the International Day of Yoga in front of the historic Sriranganathaswamy temple at Srirangapatna in Mandya district on Tuesday.

While the main yoga event in the country was conducted in front of the Mysuru palace with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in it, the State Government had identified iconic locations in every district.

In Mandya the main event was held in front of the ancient temple of Sriranganathaswamy which is reckoned to have existed since at least the 10 th century CE. The other two places where the Yoga Day was conducted were Satyagraha Soudha at Shivapura and Lakshmi Janardhanswamy temple at K.R.Pet.

The district in-charge Minister K.C.Narayanaswamy took part in the event conducted jointly by the Ministry of Ayush, State Government, District Administration and the Zilla Panchayat.

Underlining the importance of yoga in keeping oneself fit, Mr.Narayanaswamy said regular performance of yoga was one of the best ways to keep illness and related complications at bay.

He said ancient seers and yogis used to lead a healthy and long life and this was mainly due to regular practice of yoga and hence the modern world too should take cognisance of its benefits and make yoga as a part of one’s life. Mr.Narayanswamy said it was laudable that the venue for the 8 th International Day of Yoga was in front of the historic temple.

Deputy Commissioner S. Aswathi said that regular performance of yoga and its introduction in schools will enable students not only to become physically fit but will also help in improving their concentration. She said yoga will also assist students in strengthening their memory.

Referring to the modern practice of physical exercise using various equipment, Ms.Aswathi said regular performance of yoga not only builds up immunity and renders one physically strong but also leads to greater mental equanimity and peace of mind. Scores of participants drawn from various educational institutions, NGOs and public were part of the event.

The Mandya ZP CEO Divya Prabhu, Additional DC V.R.Shailaja, Superintendent of Police N.Yatish, District Ayush Officer Pushpa, yoga teacher Shankar Narayana Shastri and others were present.