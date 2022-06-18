Yoga Day: Entry to palace for tourists barred

It will be out of bounds from Sunday to noon on Tuesday

The Mysuru palace will be out of bounds for tourists until Tuesday noon in view of the arrangements being made for the International Day of Yoga being hosted on the palace premises on June 21 at 6 a.m.

Also, the Sound and Light show which is another highlight at the palace for tourists has been suspended from Saturday to Wednesday, said a note from the Mysuru Palace Board.

The palace was chosen as the iconic venue for the Yoga Day celebrations which is to be led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst a congregation of 15,000 yoga enthusiasts.

Elaborate arrangements are being made for the mega mass yoga demonstration which is the country’s main Yoga Day event. Tight security will be place at the venue and the authorities said the registered participants have to enter the venue before 6 a.m. as all gates of the palace will be shut.

As many as 17 blocks are being created to facilitate the participants to perform asanas as per the AYUSH protocols.

After the yoga day event, an exhibition will be launched at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds at the Doddakere Maidan.

