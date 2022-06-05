Yoga Day: CM to chair meeting in Mysuru on June 8

15,000 is the number that can be accommodated at the palace but a final call will be taken by the CM after the meeting, says S T Somashekar

Yoga enthusiasts during the rehearsal in the run-up to the main event of International Day of Yoga-2022 scheduled on June 21, at the palace in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mysuru to participate in the country’s main event of International Day of Yoga on June 21, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will come to Mysuru on June 8 to review preparations done by the district administration for the event which is being held on the premises of Mysuru Palace.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting a yoga session in the run-up to the upcoming mega Yoga Day celebrations, at the palace, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said that yoga rehearsals had been planned on June 5 and June 12 in view of the Prime Minister’s visit. The city’s yoga enthusiasts will perform yoga on the next Sunday and thereafter, a decision will be taken on the participants to be accommodated inside the palace during the main event, he added.

Mr. Somashekar said that the Chief Minister is visiting Mysuru on June 8 and a clear picture on the assemblage will be known, after his meeting with the officials. So far, registration for the main event has not started but efforts are being made to accommodate the people from all walks of life.

“Around 15,000 may be allowed to perform yoga at the palace. They include 12,000 identified by the State government and 3,000 identified by the Centre. We have information that the venue can accommodate around 15,000 and the finer details were yet to be made available. But, no final decision has been taken on the numbers so far. Clarity on the number of participants may be available after the CM’s meeting,” the Minister replied.

Sri Ganapathi Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peeta, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L Nagendra, Mayor Sundanda Palanetra and others were present. Around 21,000 yoga enthusiasts took part in Sunday’s rehearsal at the palace, according to the Minister.

A few days ago, Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Commissioner of Police Chandragupta and senior officials from the Ministry of Ayush conducted a preliminary meeting in connection with the main event.

Vikram Singh, Director, Ministry of Ayush, who was present, visited the venue and collected details on the preparations made so far for the event, from officials.

In this meeting, it was discussed that the crowd of 12,000 people including school students, police personnel, pourakarmikas, differently abled, transgenders and people from various walks of life will be part of the yoga day event.

The yoga day is being held at 75 iconic places and the palace was chosen in Mysuru, which is an iconic site, and the event will be televised live from across all the locations, in view of the 75 th year of independence.

As Mysuru is described as a yoga hub, many practitioners here claim that yoga has helped boost tourism in Mysuru as it ensured more footfalls to Mysuru, a most-sought after destination in the southern circuit, benefiting the local economy, especially the hospitality industry. Many PG accommodations have come up to house these visitors, giving employment to the locals.

Also, stakeholders in the tourism sector say that the yoga day event on the premises of Mysuru Palace with the Prime Minister participating in it, will surely promote the city and its strengths as a preferred tourist destination, and increase the city’s brand value. This will also help in boosting tourist arrivals for this year’s Dasara festivities.