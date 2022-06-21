Yoga day celebrations in Hubballi

People from different walks of life perform yogasanas at various venues in Dharwad

Ministers Halappa Achar and Shankar Patil Munenkoppa, among others, taking part in International Yoga Day celebrations on Amruteshwar Temple premises at Annigeri in Dharwad district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

International Yoga Day was observed in the district on Tuesday with large number of people from different walks of life along with women and school children performing different ‘yogasanas’ organised at various venues across the district.

Minister for Mines and Geology and District-in-charge for Dharwad Halappa Achar along with Minister for Handloom, Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa and senior officials took part in the ‘Yoga Day’ celebrations held on the premises of ancient Amruteshwar Temple at Annigeri in the district.

Inaugurating the event, Mr. Achar said that performing yogasanas continuously helps one to maintain good health. There were different types of ‘yogic sciences’ in the country and now, because of the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, yoga had received global recognition.

“India introduced Yoga to the world. At present 177 nations among the 193 members of United Nations were celebrating the Yoga Day. It is a proud moment for the people of Karnataka as Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the Yoga Day celebrations at Mysuru,” he said.

Elaborating on the contribution of India to the world in the realm of traditional knowledge and yogic sciences, Mr. Shankar Patil Munenakoppa said that a Sports Park would be set up in Annigeri to encourage the sportspersons from the town and surrounding areas.

A.C. Wali Maharaj said that yoga is essential to strengthen the body and soul. Yoga would also strengthen one’s spiritual power, he said.

Sri Shivakumar Swami of Dasoha Mutt of Annigeri said that it was possible to control the mind through yoga. Real celebration of the yogic sciences would be to continuously practice yoga and not restrict it one day, the seer said. Yoga teacher Jagadish Malagi and Sridhar Hosamani conducted the yoga camp.

Similarly, Yoga Day celebrations were held across the district with schools, colleges and universities organising yoga day events. Mass demonstration of yogasanas was held before the classes started and many institutions had declared holiday for half day.