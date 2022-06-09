Yoga day celebrations at three places in Shivamogga

Shivamogga district administration has decided to celebrate Yoga Day on June 21 in three historically significant places in the district. They are Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Bhadravathi, Sri Rameshwara Temple in Thirthahalli, and Aghoreshwara Temple in Ikkeri.

Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R., in a meeting with officers on Thursday, said the celebration would include a rendition of the yoga song, and a yoga demonstration, besides the stage programme. The administration would make all necessary arrangements for the programme on the premises of these places with the support local organizations.

The DC also suggested the officers conduct a yoga competition for students and the public. The youth and students should be encouraged to take part in the Yoga Day programmes in big numbers.

A poster brought out to mark Yoga Day was also released on the occasion. Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat M.L. Vaishali, District Ayush Officer Dr. Pushpa, District Health Officer Dr. Rajesh Suragihalli and others were present in the meeting.