Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm in Shivamogga

International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much enthusiasm in the city on Friday. At the programme organised by the district administration at Nehru Stadium, Karnataka State Reserve Police personnel presented demonstrations on Surya Namaskara, Veerasana, Halasana, Vajrasana and Veerabhadrasana.

A session on Pranayama was held in which experts spoke on and demonstrated Kapalabhati, Bhramari and Sheethali Pranayama.

K.S. Eshwarappa, Shivamogga MLA; K.B. Ashok, Shivamogga Rural MLA and K.A. Dayanand, DC, took part. The participants took out a walkathon.

A mass yoga performance was held at Adichunchanagiri school. A demonstration on Sutra Neti and Jala Neti practices related to Hatha Yoga was presented by students at a programme at Kuvempu University in Shankaraghatta near here.