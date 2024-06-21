Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm across Karnataka

From Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to students across schools in Karnataka, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much zeal on Friday.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah participated in the event organised by the Shvasa Yoga organisation and Santosh Lad Foundation at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar participated in Yogotsava organised by the government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, along with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“Yoga has a history of five thousand years. The whole world has embraced yoga. Yoga cuts across all religions. The government is organising a 10-day yoga programme for the benefit of people. I urge people to adopt yoga in a big way,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

In another event, Sadhguru Sannidhi, Bengaluru, celebrated the day with around 1,000 NCC cadets from colleges in Chikkamagaluru, 200 soldiers from the Madras Engineering Corps (MEG) of the Indian Army, 120 jawans and two officers from the Subsidiary Training Center (STC), Border Security Force (BSF). They participated in a yoga session led by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers. A Yoga hall for free daily yoga sessions for the general public was also launched on the day.

More than 500 employees of Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) converged at the Jalahalli complex to participate in yoga sessions conducted by experts. More than 300 women employees also participated in the “Yoga and Wellbeing” symposium.

In front of palace

In Mysuru, known as the yoga hub, the district administration arranged for nearly 10,000 people to take part in a yoga event in front of the palace. Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled the contribution of his forefathers to the popularisation of yoga.

The Department of School Education and Literacy instructed all schools to conduct classes only for half a day, celebrate Yoga Day in the morning, and conduct full-day classes on Saturday as compensation.

