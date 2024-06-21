GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm across Karnataka

Published - June 21, 2024 10:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Participants during the International Yoga Day event organised in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Participants during the International Yoga Day event organised in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: K. BHAGYA PRAKASH

From Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to students across schools in Karnataka, the International Day of Yoga was celebrated with much zeal on Friday.

While Mr. Siddaramaiah participated in the event organised by the Shvasa Yoga organisation and Santosh Lad Foundation at Jindal Steel Plant in Toranagallu in Ballari, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar participated in Yogotsava organised by the government on the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha, along with Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

“Yoga has a history of five thousand years. The whole world has embraced yoga. Yoga cuts across all religions. The government is organising a 10-day yoga programme for the benefit of people. I urge people to adopt yoga in a big way,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

Union Minister of Steel and Major Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy performs yoga in New Delhi.

Union Minister of Steel and Major Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy performs yoga in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: special arrangements

In another event, Sadhguru Sannidhi, Bengaluru, celebrated the day with around 1,000 NCC cadets from colleges in Chikkamagaluru, 200 soldiers from the Madras Engineering Corps (MEG) of the Indian Army, 120 jawans and two officers from the Subsidiary Training Center (STC), Border Security Force (BSF). They participated in a yoga session led by Isha Hatha Yoga teachers. A Yoga hall for free daily yoga sessions for the general public was also launched on the day.

More than 500 employees of Bharath Electronics Limited (BEL) converged at the Jalahalli complex to participate in yoga sessions conducted by experts. More than 300 women employees also participated in the “Yoga and Wellbeing” symposium.

People taking part in the International Yoga Day event in front of the Mysuru Palace on Friday.

People taking part in the International Yoga Day event in front of the Mysuru Palace on Friday. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM M.A.

In front of palace

In Mysuru, known as the yoga hub, the district administration arranged for nearly 10,000 people to take part in a yoga event in front of the palace.  Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar recalled the contribution of his forefathers to the popularisation of yoga.

The Department of School Education and Literacy instructed all schools to conduct classes only for half a day, celebrate Yoga Day in the morning, and conduct full-day classes on Saturday as compensation.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performs yoga at Jindal Steel Plant in Torangallu in Ballari district on Friday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah performs yoga at Jindal Steel Plant in Torangallu in Ballari district on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.