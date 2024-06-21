Yoga day celebrated in Kalaburagi

The 10th International Yoga Day was organised by district administration in association with zilla panchayat, and Ayush Department at the Chandrashekar Patil Stadium on Friday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students, teachers, parents, and officials of various departments participated at sprawling grounds on the stadium premises.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum underlined the importance of yoga in connecting India with the world and promoting wellness. The ancient practice-Yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and well-being, she opined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Tarannum called upon students to attend the month-long yoga session to be organised in their respective institutions.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that many countries were unaware of Indian traditions and culture, but the entire world was connected through yoga. The growing popularity of yoga across the globe has brought India closer to the world and this position is going to get much strengthened in the future, he added.

Mr. Chetan also explained the importance of June 21 that marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, which includes India. This astronomical event occurs when Earth axial tilt is most inclined towards the Sun that results in the longest day for the year.

The students of Sharnbasva University and the Sharanabasaveshwara Residential School also celebrated on its campus on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.