GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Yoga day celebrated in Kalaburagi

Published - June 21, 2024 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th International Yoga Day was organised by district administration in association with zilla panchayat, and Ayush Department at the Chandrashekar Patil Stadium on Friday morning.

Students, teachers, parents, and officials of various departments participated at sprawling grounds on the stadium premises.

Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Tarannum underlined the importance of yoga in connecting India with the world and promoting wellness. The ancient practice-Yoga has become the biggest mass movement across the globe in the quest for good health and well-being, she opined.

Ms. Tarannum called upon students to attend the month-long yoga session to be organised in their respective institutions.

Police Commissioner R. Chetan said that many countries were unaware of Indian traditions and culture, but the entire world was connected through yoga. The growing popularity of yoga across the globe has brought India closer to the world and this position is going to get much strengthened in the future, he added.

Mr. Chetan also explained the importance of June 21 that marks the summer solstice, the longest day of the year for the Northern Hemisphere, which includes India. This astronomical event occurs when Earth axial tilt is most inclined towards the Sun that results in the longest day for the year.

The students of Sharnbasva University and the Sharanabasaveshwara Residential School also celebrated on its campus on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.