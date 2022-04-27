Yoga Day-2022: Senior Ayush official from Delhi visiting Mysuru

Venue, arrangements to be discussed

A senior official from the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is visiting Mysuru on April 29 to explore the possibility of holding the main event of International Day of Yoga-2022 in the Mysuru Palace surroundings or any other suitable venue in Mysuru, on June 21.

Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi has written to State Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar about his visit to Mysuru as Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde had recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the IDY-2022 main event in Mysuru on June 21. “A need was felt to find the feasibility to hold the main event of IDY observation in Mysuru,” he said.

The official has requested the Chief Secretary to depute senior officers from the State government for a meeting in Mysuru on April 29 at noon. The meeting will focus on the site for the main mass yoga demonstration, availability of infrastructure, transportation facilities, accommodation, weather, event management, security etc. Kavita Garg, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, will also be present at the meeting.

Mr. Kotecha, in the letter to the Chief Secretary, copies of which were released to the press here on Wednesday, has requested the presence of officers from the district administration along with police officials at the meeting.

In the letter, Mr. Kotecha said the IDY this year under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav will primarily focus on India branding. The IDY observation is based on a common yoga protocol demonstration. The main event is a mass yoga demonstration led by the Prime Minister every year from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The 8 th IDY on June 21 is planned to be a massive physical event after two successful virtual events due to COVID-19. A series of high-level meetings involving Ministers from various departments has decided to celebrate this year’s IDY with added enthusiasm and vigour, he said.