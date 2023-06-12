Yoga Day: 12,000 enthusiasts to take part in the event on Mysuru Palace premises

June 12, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - MYSURU

This year’s International Day of Yoga will be hosted on iconic Mysuru Palace premises on June 21.

Last year, the country’s main Yoga Day event was hosted in Mysuru in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part. The event helped project Mysuru as the country’s one of the important centres of Yoga.

At a meeting here on Monday, June 12, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram told the officials of various departments to make preparations for the event.

As many as 12,000 yoga enthusiasts will participate in the event on palace premises while over 500 people will perform yoga in the indoor Chamundi Vihar stadium, she said.

The yoga event will be held from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

No yoga mats will be provided to the participants this year. The yoga enthusiasts have to bring their own mats, and wear t-shirts and track pants, the meeting was told.

A rehearsal will be held on June 18. All basic facilities like drinking water, medical team, toilets will be provided. Officials and yoga exponents were present at the meeting.

On the occasion, a yoga poster was released.