Yoga chain formed as part of Dasara

“Yoga for democracy” conducted as part of Mysuru Dasara and which entailed forming a human chain, was held in the city on Monday.

Conducted by the Dasara Sub-Committee on Yoga, the concept was introduced for the first time and was an effort to promote both yoga and strengthen democracy, according to the organisers.

The yoga chain was formed at different venues, and over 4,000 yoga practitioners participated in the event though the main programme was conduced at the palace premises.

Apart from formation of yoga chain, the event also included reading out the preamble of the Constitution, performance of group yoga dance by school students among others.

The yoga practitioners gave demonstration of various yogic exercises including Vajrasana, Trikonasana, Siddasana, Ardhachakrasana, Suryanamaskara, etc.

Senior members of Dasara Yoga Sub-Committee including president Anantharaju, secretary Pushpa, special officer K. Ramya, and others were present.