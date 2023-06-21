Yoga camps will be held through schools across Karnataka to promote good health: Minister

June 21, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

To promote health and well-being among students, the State government will give more encouragement to yoga in schools, said Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday.

Participating in the ninth International Yoga Day celebrations organised by the Department of AYUSH, the Minister said yoga camps would be held through schools across the State to promote good health.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader also took part in the event held on the grand steps of the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. A large number of government employees, students, and social activists took part in the programme.

Greeting people on the occasion, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted: “Let’s practice Yoga for mental and physical health, regardless of caste, religion, creed and ideologies. Happy International Yoga Day to all.”