Yoga an invaluable asset of our ancient tradition: Governor

Governor Thawaarchand Gehlot on Tuesday described yoga as an invaluable asset of the ancient Indian culture and traditions. Yoga has been an integral part of our civilisation and its importance has been prominently recounted in our history. For all these reasons, the world has recognised India as the “yoga guru”, he said.

Speaking after inaugurating the National Yoga Olympiad, which is being hosted by the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT, he said yoga keeps our body and mind calm and composed. Swami Vivekananda introduced the ancient art to the world when he spoke about the value of yoga at the Chicago conference.

The Governor said International Day of Yoga is being celebrated on June 21. This has been possible because of the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who appealed to the UN to recognise yoga. He proposed the celebration of International Day of Yoga every year. The proposal was approved by the United Nations within 90 days and June 21 was declared as the International Day of Yoga, he recalled.

Mr. Gehlot said the theme of this year’s Yoga Day is “Yoga for Women Empowerment”. With special emphasis on women on the occasion of yoga day, yoga can be an ideal tool for achieving empowerment if all women adopt yoga in their lives. Yoga has the power to promote physical and mental health.

Complimenting the NCERT for organising the National Yoga Olympiad, understanding the importance of yoga and its benefits on the children, he said the NCERT started the NYO in 2016 and it is being successfully organised across the country. The olympiad instils confidence in children and develops interest in yoga among them. Olympiad is being organised by the NCERT to spread its importance and for the children’s personality development. It is a matter of happiness that the number of children participating in the yoga olympiad is increasing every year.

The Governor said he has been an yoga practitioner and it has helped him remain fit.

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani, University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor N.K. Loknath, KSOU Vice-Chancellor Sharanappa V. Halse, and RIE principal Y. Sreekanth were present.

The theme of NYO is “Yoga for Self and Society”. During the olympiad, yogic practices like asanas, pranayama, kriya (cleansing process), and dhyana (meditation) will be assessed from the participating students. Nearly 500 students and about 100 teachers accompanying them are participating.

The NCERT said the yoga olympiad aims to help develop an understanding of yogic practices, its application in life which in turn facilitates physical, emotional, and mental development of children. It will also help in the development of healthy habits and human values in children. It is acknowledged that yogic asanas are beneficial to all in maintaining overall quality health with thrust on holistic personality development.

Select students from all the government and government-aided schools of the States and UTs, the national-level agencies, including Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Samithi, National Education Society for Tribal Students, CBSE, Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Vidya Bharati Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Sansthan, and Demonstration Multipurpose Schools of Regional Institutes of Education are taking part in NYO.