Yoga against trafficking

The 11th edition of ‘Yoga Stops Traffick’, a synchronised global event organised by Mysuru-based Odanadi Seva Samsthe, is scheduled to be held on March 21 across more than 170 cities in 40 countries.

It is an annual campaign uniting yoga practitioners across the world to take a stand against human trafficking, said the Samsthe founder Parashuram M.L.

The organisation, which has been engaged in rescue, rehabilitation and reintegration of trafficked women and children for more than 25 years now, will be using yoga as a medium to convey its message to the world to stand against trafficking, gender inequities and sexual exploitation.

In Mysuru, the event will be held in front of the palace (opposite Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple) at 7 a.m. Mayor Rukmini Made Gowda, and president of Mysuru Yoga Okkoota B.P. Murthy will participate in the event along with others including Odanadi Seva Samsthe representatives.

In a statement, the Samsthe said the event will be held simultaneously in England, Australia, U.S., Holland, Mexico, Sweden, France, Argentina, Canada, Israel, Ireland, and Finland, among other countries.