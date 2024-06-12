Yoga: A missed advantage for Mysuru?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country’s International Yoga Day celebrations from Mysuru in 2022, raising hopes of Mysuru emerging as India’s major yoga hub.

Though Mr. Modi’s Yoga Day event helped promote Mysuru as a “yoga capital”, the much larger benefit that could have been utilised from the event in the successive years was not taken. The reason: two back-to-back elections – Assembly polls in 2023 and Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

“The administration needs at least three to four months to prepare for any mega event or initiative that would go a long way for brand building. The successive Yoga Day events were simple as the authorities were busy with elections. As the machinery was busy holding the elections with the model code of conduct in place, the preparations could not happen for Yoga Day celebrations as expected. Therefore, the advantage that could have been taken from the 2022 event was availed. Nevertheless, in the coming years, more efforts can be put in for promoting yoga and Mysuru,” said a yoga exponent who was actively involved in the yoga day arrangements the year when the Prime Minister took part.