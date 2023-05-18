Yi Mysuru’s Coffee with CEO series held

May 18, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - MYSURU

Young Indians (Yi) is a movement for Indian youth to converge, lead, co-create and influence India’s future. It’s an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), a non-government, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry managed organisation playing a proactive role in India’s development process.

The Coffee with CEO Series of Yi Mysuru is one of the inspirational and interactive sessions that brings together industry leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs, from various backgrounds for insightful discussions, providing networking opportunities. This series aims to provide a platform where members can learn from the experiences and expertise of successful CEOs and gain industry insights, while fostering meaningful connections.

This year, the Coffee with CEO series continued with a captivating session featuring Vijay Bhatnagar, former CEO of ArcelorMittal, at JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru with the members of Yi Mysuru chapter recently.

Mr. Bhatnagar shared his insights on effective leadership and the importance of having a clear vision. He emphasised the need for leaders to inspire and motivate their teams while fostering a culture of innovation and growth within the organisation. Also, he shared his personal entrepreneurial journey, highlighting the challenges he faced and the lessons he learnt along the way. He discussed the importance of resilience, adaptability, and taking calculated risks in achieving success as an entrepreneur.

Recognising the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance, Mr. Bhatnagar spoke about the strategies he employs to ensure personal well-being amidst his professional commitments. He stressed the significance of self-care, time management, and setting boundaries to avoid burnout and shared his insights on future trends and opportunities in the industry.

“The Coffee with CEO session featuring Mr. Bhatnagar provided an inspiring and insightful experience for all participants. Yi Mysuru members left the event with new perspectives, practical knowledge, and a renewed sense of motivation to pursue their professional goals,” a release said.

Ankith Sonthalia, Chapter Chair, Yi Mysuru, SRS Rahul, Co-Chair, Yi Mysuru, Praveen K., Co-Chair – Learning vertical, Prathibha Rao, Chair – Rural initiative vertical, Bharath Gowda, Chair – YUVA, Pradeep, Past Chapter - Chair, Gagan Ranka, Chair – Learning vertical, Raghavendra Rao Mane, Chair – Health and Fitness vertical, and Abhinav Saiprakash, Member of Yi Mysuru, were present.