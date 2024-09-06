GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Yettinahole project: Will sufficient water be available?

Published - September 06, 2024 07:57 pm IST - Hebbanahalli (Hassan district)

G T Sathish
Visvesaraya Jala Nigam Ltd. has maintained that there will be no shortage to fulfil the primary objective of providing water for people in drought-prone districts under the Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project. Many environmentalists, however, have often raised doubts over the availability of water for the project.

The project has been designed to lift 24.01 tmcft of water from the west-flowing streams in the Western Ghats.

Will ensure people of Kolar and Chickballapur get water from Yettinahole Project by tapping a few more streams in Western Ghats: Siddaramaiah

VJNL managing director Sannachittaiah said the project involved supplying water for drinking purposes and filling 527 tanks. Of the total 24.01 tmcft, as much as 14.056 tmcft would be utilised for drinking water purposes in seven districts. The remaining 9.953 tmcft to recharge the groundwater table by filling tanks up to 50%.

Tanks not key

“There will be no shortage of water for drinking purposes. It is okay if we don’t get sufficient water to fill tanks every year. We can manage if we fill tanks once in two years. However, we have gauge readings of the last six years and an average of 20 tmcft is available,” he said.

The officer added that the government also looked forward to the “blessings of Varuna deva”. “The project needs the blessings of the rain god,” the officer said.

On landslips

According to local people and environmentalists, the work related to the Yettinahole project was one of the reasons for the recent landslips. However, Mr. Sannachittaiah contradicted the argument. “The landslips occurred due to non-stable slope in the highway works. At one location near Harley village, landslips occurred because of non-maintenance of the culvert meant for the flow of rainwater. Yettinahole project works have nothing to do with the landslips,” he said.

